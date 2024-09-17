  1. World
Sep 17, 2024, 7:32 AM

Occupied Jordan Valley comes under drone attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The Jordan Valley, located in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, came under a drone attack on Monday night.

Issuing a statement on Monday night, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had carried out an attack on a target in Jordan Vally, located in occupied Palestine, using drones.

The Iraqi Resistance will intensify its strikes against the positions of the Zionist enemy, it added.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

