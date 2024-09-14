Infidels, hypocrites endangering Islamic Ummah existence

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement delivered a speech on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), where he touched upon the developments in the region, especially the developments in the ongoing Zionist regime's war against the Gaza Strip.

"Our Islamic Ummah has been targeted by all kinds of attacks from its enemies and is facing dangers that threaten its existence as an independent Ummah that has its own plan," the Yemeni leader said.

Israeli regime targets Palestinians in places considered "safe zones", according to Houthi, adding that "Israeli officials using numerous pretexts to disrespect Muslim sanctities."

Al-Houthi continued to say that the Islamic community has the responsibility to provide all kinds of support for Palestinians.

This item is being updated...