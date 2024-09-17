Yemen ready to send 1000s of trained combatants to Hezbollah

Vice President of Ansarallah’s Media Authority, Nasr El-Din Amer made the remarks to the Palestinian Shehab news agency on Monday.

“We will support them (Hezbollah) in the same way that we support our brothers in the Resistance in Palestine,” he added.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have been carrying out numerous strikes against the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah too has been staging hundreds of strikes both in support of the war-hit Gazans and in retaliation to the regime’s intensified attacks against Lebanese soil.

The Ansarullah official’s remarks came amid Tel Aviv’s repeated threats to expand the attacks into a wholesale war on Lebanon.

“The Yaffa drone will not be used for isolated strikes in response only. Rather, it will be part of ongoing operations until the aggression on Gaza stops,” he said, PressTV reported.

His remarks echoed those that have been made repeatedly by the Yemeni forces, in which they have vowed to keep up their pro-Palestinian strikes until the regime ceases the genocide that has so far claimed the lives of at least 41,206 people, mostly women and children.

The forces have also pledged to sustain their strikes until the regime lifted a crippling siege that it has been simultaneously imposing on Gaza.

