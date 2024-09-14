5 Palestinian martyred in Israeli airstrike on North of Gaza

News sources reported the bombardment of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the north of Gaza by the Zionist occupying army.

Gaza Paramedics Organization announced that following the bombardment of the area near the Darul Arqam School in the northwest of Gaza, as a result of which 5 Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday that 41,084 Palestinians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health put the number of Palestinians wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip at 95,029.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

