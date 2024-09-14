US, UK vow firm stand on Israel’s security

US President Joe Biden and UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer have reiterated their ironclad commitment to Israel's security, TRT reported.

Both leaders called for the need for Israel to live up to the truce deal with Hamas and to protect civilians and also address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/PR