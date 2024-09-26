15 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attack on school in Gaza

The Zionist regime launched a fresh brutal rocket attack on al-Faluja School, a refugee settlement in the Jabalia camp located in the north of Gaza Strip, and a large number of Palestinian refugees were martyred and injured in the attack.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Forces estimated the initial number of the Palestinians martyred as a result of Israeli attack at 15, some of whom are women and children.

A dozen Palestinian were injured in the Israeli rocket attacks on a school in Gaza Strip, the report added.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Forces announced that the search for the bodies of the martyrs, the missing and the injured has begun and continues.

The Israeli army bombarded around 21 schools sheltering the displaced people in the Gaza Strip since last month, killing 267 Palestinians and injuring hundreds, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said on Saturday.

At least 22 people, including 13 children and six women, were killed early Saturday when Israeli fighter jets hit a school housing displaced civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, according to local authorities.

The attack “is a new crime to be added to a series of potential war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” the Geneva-based rights group said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

MA/6237311