Israeli forces kill 2 paramedics in raid on southern Lebanon

"The Israeli enemy targeted a positioning point for the Islamic Health Association in Bazouriye,” Anadolu Agency reported, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry on Monday.

This brought the death toll in the health sector in Lebanon to 180, while the number of injured has reached 294 since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, according to the ministry.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed and more than 13,300 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.

AMK/PR