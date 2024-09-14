West could boost Ukraine’s air defense: Polish PM

The remarks follow Tusk’s meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Warsaw on Thursday to discuss joint support to Ukraine after visiting Kiev the day before.

“In the interest of Poland and our security, it is crucial that Ukraine is as well-equipped as possible during the war and that it can effectively defend Ukrainian airspace, as this also protects our airspace,” Tusk told reporters, RT reported.

The Polish PM added that he had had an extensive conversation on the matter with Blinken, and that he also remains in regular contact with many world leaders.

“The solidarity of the West on this issue is increasingly impressive, and we can expect more intensive support for Ukraine from our allies and the entire Western world,” Tusk stated.

While hosting Blinken on Thursday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Ukraine should be allowed to fire Western-supplied missiles deep into Russia.

“We should continue to deliver advanced air defense systems (to Ukraine) and lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons,” he said.

MA/PR