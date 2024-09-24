' We have to keep lines of communication with Iran open'

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced readiness to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the margins of the UN General Assembly, ABC media reported.

“We have to keep lines of communication open,” Borrell said.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi, in turn, said: “Iran is prepared to do its part in good faith and address issues of mutual interest and concern via respectful diplomacy.”

The Iranian president has already met with European Council President Charles Michel. The parties addressed the issue of supplying Iranian missiles to Russia.

According to the source, Michel expressed readiness to resume nuclear diplomacy with Iran.

Pezeshkian himself denied the reports of supplying missiles to Russia, as well as the intention to create nuclear weapons.

