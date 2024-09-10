EU not have a unified position on Gaza war: Borrell says

In reference to the efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, including the recent trilateral one by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, Borrell said at a joint news conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, "We are almost there, but we are not there. Why? Quite simple: Because those who are waging war have no interest in putting an end to it."

“Because their intransigence is accompanied by total impunity and their acts have no consequence,” Borrell emphasized.

“But at the same time, you know very well that this issue is a very dividing issue inside the European Union, with different member states having different positions, and they have to represent a common position,” he pointed out, Anadolu news agency reported.

Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip – now nearly a year old – has killed around 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,800 others, according to local health authorities.

A continuing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

