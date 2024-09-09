Borrell in contact with JCPOA parties for talks resumption

The spokesperson of the European Union's foreign policy Peter Stano made the remarks in an interview with ISNA on Monday.

Touching upon the future of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European Union and the common fields of cooperation with the 14th government in Iran, he said that the position of the European Union is clear.

"We are committed to a comprehensive policy based on mutual respect that covers all options," he told ISNA.

Stating that "diplomacy is a way to find solutions on sensitive issues", he said that they have contacted the officials of the new Iranian government, including the new president Masoud Pezeshkian and Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian foreign minister, in light of their statements that they are looking to improve relations with the West.

According to him, the EU is closely following the decisions that the Iranian president and his government will make to assess the possible opportunities for cooperation.

Speaking about the possibility of reviving the nuclear negotiations, Stano said that Josep Borrell is in contact with all parties to the JCPOA, as well as the United States, to keep all communication channels open and to maintain the possibility of resuming meaningful nuclear negotiations.

