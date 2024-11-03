Hundreds of media members accuse BBC of biased Gaza coverage

Anadolu Agency reported, citing a letter published by The Independent newspaper, that the letter sent to BBC Director General Tim Davie was signed by more than 230 members of the media industry, including 101 anonymous BBC staff, journalists from other media organizations, historians, actors, academics, and politicians.

It criticized the news outlet for failing its editorial standards by lacking "consistently fair and accurate evidence-based journalism in its coverage of Gaza."

It also urged the BBC to report "without fear or favor” and to "recommit to the highest editorial standards — with emphasis on fairness, accuracy, and due impartiality."

The BBC is among other British media organizations that have been criticized over the past year for its Gaza coverage.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive against Gaza.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

