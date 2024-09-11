British protestors term UK media coverage in Gaza biased

The protestors accused the media of hypocrisy, racism, and complicity, claiming that non-white lives are undervalued and that Israeli accounts are presented as facts without verification.

The protesters expressed a deep distrust in the media’s ability to provide accurate, critical, and historically contextual reporting on the conflict.

They said that it's not just the BBC. The problem is endemic to British mass media.

The glaring bias they are alleging can readily be seen in the headlines, omitting the perpetrator of attacks in Gaza or casting doubt on casualty numbers from Israeli strikes, questioning the veracity of Palestinian accounts while presenting Israeli accounts as solid, irrefutable facts.

But there's more to the problem than just the headlines. It's the stories they do not cover, such as the UK military intelligence support for Israel in Gaza, revealed by an alternative media organization.

Today's protest also exposed a deep chasm between the British public and the British mainstream media.

The general public holds that it cannot trust the British media to provide accurate, critical, and, historically contextual, coverage of the genocidal war on Palestinians.

AMK/PressTV