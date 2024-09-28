  1. Politics
EU’s Borrell regrets failure to 'stop' Netanyahu

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The EU foreign affairs chief voiced regret Friday that no power, including the United States, can "stop" Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"What we do is to put all diplomatic pressure to a ceasefire, but nobody seems to be able to stop Netanyahu, neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank," AFP reported, citing Josep Borrell's remarks among a small group of journalists.

Borrell backed an initiative by France and the United States for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

The EU foreign affairs chief again called for diversifying diplomacy from the United States, which has tried for months unsuccessfully to seal a truce in Gaza.

"We cannot rely just on the US. The US tried several times; they didn't succeed," he said.

