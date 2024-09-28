EU’s Borrell regrets failure to 'stop' Netanyahu

"What we do is to put all diplomatic pressure to a ceasefire, but nobody seems to be able to stop Netanyahu, neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank," AFP reported, citing Josep Borrell's remarks among a small group of journalists.

Borrell backed an initiative by France and the United States for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

The EU foreign affairs chief again called for diversifying diplomacy from the United States, which has tried for months unsuccessfully to seal a truce in Gaza.

"We cannot rely just on the US. The US tried several times; they didn't succeed," he said.

AMK/PR