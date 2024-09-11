Borrell warns occupied West Bank risks becoming 'a new Gaza'

TRT World reported citing Borrell's remarks at a ministerial meeting of the Arab League in Cairo that the Israeli regime was opening "a new front... with a clear objective: to turn the West Bank into a new Gaza — in rising violence, delegitimizing the Palestinian Authority and stimulating provocations to react forcefully".

Israel was also "not shying away from saying to the face of the world that the only way to reach a peaceful settlement is to annex the West Bank and Gaza", Borrell added.

He blamed "radical members of the Israeli cabinet" for trying to make it "impossible to create a future Palestinian state", which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several cabinet members have painted as a threat to the Zionist regime.

Some Israeli ministers have recently called to increase military raids in the West Bank.

"Without action, the West Bank will become a new Gaza," Borrell said.

"And Gaza will become a new West Bank, as settlers' movements are preparing new settlements," he told the meeting.

"The international community deplores, feels, and condemns, but finds it hard to act."

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967 and is separated from Gaza by the Zionist regime, has flared alongside the war that began on October 7, 2023.

AMK/PR