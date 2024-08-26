Borrell to call for sanctions on far-right Israeli ministers

Europe’s most senior diplomat will call for sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers, as the EU battles to rescue its credibility in the West Asia region.

At a meeting of the EU’s 27 foreign ministers on Thursday, Josep Borrell will make the case for sanctions against Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, two far-right Israeli ministers, whose inflammatory statements and behavior have drawn international condemnation, The Guardian reported.

Ben-Gvir, the Israeli regime’s so-called national security minister, caused outrage with a recent visit to the al-Aqsa mosque. He, who is seeking to disrupt ceasefire talks, said he went to pray, in violation of the status quo that permits only Muslims to pray, while others can visit.

Ben-Gvir has also called repeatedly for the cutting off aid and fuel supply to Gaza, a position he reiterated earlier this month.

Smotrich, the Israeli regime’s finance minister, also caused outrage earlier this month when he said it might be “justified and moral” to starve 2 million people in Gaza in order to free the remaining Israeli captives, who were seized in the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

MP/PR