Russia, China to hold joint drills in two seas in September

"The exercise will aim to deepen strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and enhance their ability to jointly respond to security threats," the Chinese top brass said in a statement released on their website. The drills will be held according to a plan agreed by the two countries, the Chinese ministry added, TASS reported.

In addition, warships of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the Russian Navy will hold a joint naval patrol in the Pacific Ocean. Also, the Chinese military will take part in the Ocean 2024 maneuvers announced in December 2023 by then Russian defense minister Sergey Shoigu.

MNA/PR