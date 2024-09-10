Russia launches massive Ocean-2024 strategic drills

The Russian naval forces have launched the planned strategic exercise "Ocean-2024" in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The main objectives of [the drills] ... are to test the readiness of the command staff of the Russian Navy formations and units to manage heterogeneous force groups in their areas of responsibility, solve non-standard operational tasks, comprehensively use high-precision weapons, advanced and modern weapons and military equipment during the practical part of the exercise, as well as expand interaction with the naval forces of partner countries in solving joint tasks at sea," the ministry said.

Drill participants:

More than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels

Over 120 aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation

About 7,000 units of weapons, military and special equipment

More than 90,000 personnel

"Operational groups of military command bodies and military contingents from foreign partner states of Russia have been invited to participate in the exercise," the statement said.

