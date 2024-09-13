Russia's Shoigu meets North Korea's Kim in Pyongyang

A Russian delegation, led by Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Moscow's Security Council, visited North Korea on Friday and was received by the North's leader, the council said in a statement carried by Russian news agency Sputnik.

"As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue between our countries, a substantive exchange of views took place with Korean colleagues on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda," the statement read, according to Yonhap News Agency.

It is not immediately known about other details of the trip by Shoigu, Russia's former defense minister.

North Korea's Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin held summit talks in June in Pyongyang and signed a new partnership treaty that includes a mutual defense clause.

SD/