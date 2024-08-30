IAEA chief hopes to meet Pezeshkian soon to start dialogue

IAEA head Rafael Grossi expressed hope that his visit to Iran could facilitate constructive negotiations leading to concrete results.

The last visit of the Director General of the Agency to Iran took place in May intending to strengthen cooperation between Iran and the Agency.

The International Atomic Energy Agency claimed in its latest confidential report on Thursday that Iran has increased its uranium reserves.

According to IAEA, Iran has increased its stockpile of enriched uranium by 22.6 kg compared to the previous report of this organization in May.

The report claimed that no progress has been made in safeguarding investigations from Iran.

