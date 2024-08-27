Grossi says there is risk of nuclear incident in Kursk plant

Russia says the plant has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces that are just 40 km (25 miles) away after carving out a slice of Russian territory this month. Ukraine has yet to respond to the accusations.

According to Reuters, Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a news conference that the plant was extremely fragile because it had no protective dome.

He said the site was currently still operating very close to normal conditions, but this meant that the situation regarding its security was even more serious.

MNA