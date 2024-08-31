Number of IAEA inspectors at Iran nuclear sites has increased

Speaking to the national Iranian TV on Saturday evening, the Iranian nuclear chief said that "In the JCPOA document, Iran agreed to limit its activities and reduce the pace of expansion of its activities. In return, they (P5+1) agreed to close the case of military dimensions and lift the sanctions."

He said that "the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsed the deal, but after some time the United States withdrew from it and did not fulfill its obligations and did not allow others to fulfill their own share of commitments. Now, the Agency reports on the JCPOA performance every three months and these reports are done as usual now."

"Our relationship with the agency (IAEA) is based on the Safeguards Agreement and the NPT. We (our nuclear program) are monitored according to these two documents. Most of the inspectors of the Agency travel to Iran, but they report that Iran has reduced their access. This is while, according to the JCPOA, Iran can reduce its commitments (if the other parties do not abide by the deal]. It is natural that as long as they are in JCPOA, we live up to our commitments."

The AEOI chief further said that "Monitoring is in place and the number of Agency inspectors has increased. We also decide which ones to accept and who not to accept. No one can put pressure [on us]."

Regarding Grossi's willingness to travel to Tehran, he said that, "The director general of the agency will travel if a schedule is made. Now our ambassador met with his representative. They can travel to Iran whenever the schedule is made."

Elsewhere, Eslami pointed to the ongoing activities of the AEOI to develop the peaceful Iran nuclear program saying that, "We have to deliver 3000 megawatts of electricity. Now everyone is busy and we have avoided the delay in the project so far. Karun power plant is under construction in Khuzestan. A power plant is under construction in Hormozgan Province. Studies are also being conducted on Makran beaches."

