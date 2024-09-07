Gaza death toll from Zionist regime aggression up to 40,939

At least 61 Palestinians have been killed and 162 were injured in the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the enclave, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest recorded deaths bring the total toll to 40,939. At least 94,616 people have also been injured since the war broke out on October 7 last year.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA