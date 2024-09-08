Over 800 companies to participate in Iran Plast intl. expo

According to the exhibition’s organizer, 288 foreign companies from China, Italy, Taiwan, Korea, Turkey, France, India, Germany, Spain, and Russia along with 525 domestic firms are going to participate in the current year’s exhibition.

Representatives from Russia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Syria, Iraq, and Oman will also visit the exhibition in the form of 12 business delegations with the aim of expanding cooperation with Iranian companies, Farid Dousti said.

The four-day event is going to cover various areas including petrochemical raw materials and products, technical engineering services, prefabricated and manufactured products, machinery and equipment, scientific, research, and academic centers, HSE laboratory testing, information technology, and digital transformation, as well as polymer compound services and products.

As the biggest event in the petrochemicals and plastics industry in West Asia, Iran Plast was held for the first time in 2002 on the initiative of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) to boost the domestic plastics industry market, facilitate the global marketing process and present in international markets.

The exhibition, which is classified among the world's prestigious exhibitions of the plastic industry, seeks to provide a platform for developing the domestic plastics industry market.

A statistical look at the previous editions of the exhibition shows that this event has been following a growing trend despite all the problems and issues created by external factors like the U.S. sections.

AMK/TT