2021 IranPlast kicks off in Tehran

The director of the 14th IranPlast International Exhibition said the show would be held with 200 Iranian companies as well as 250 foreign traders in Tehran. Ayub Banavi said in this edition of the fair, four commodity groups of raw materials will be put on display at Tehran’s permanent fairground, Shana reported.

Regarding the distinguishing feature of the 14th IranPlast Exhibition, he said: "The distinguishing feature of this exhibition is the colorful presence of knowledge-based companies as well as holding virtual and online exhibitions, which will start on February 7 and last for two weeks.

Regarding the holding of the online exhibition, the director of the 14th IranPlast International Exhibition stated that the information of the virtual exhibition and invitations to visit have been sent to more than 22,000 foreign visitors, adding: “Although in the past, the virtual exhibition section on the IranPlast website was formed, this platform has been updated this year with facilities and capacities that fully comply with the standards of online exhibitions and has been made available to exhibitors and visitors.”

Ayub Banavi pointed out: “In this edition, negotiations and correspondence have been held with 11 organizations with 80,000 members in the polymer and plastic industries to visit the online exhibition.”

The physical section of the showcase will be held until February 10.

MAH/SHANA