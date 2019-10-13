  1. Economy
Iran to attend Kazakhstan’s plastic expo in Nov.

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Iranian firms in the plastic industry will take part in Kazakhstan’s 11th international exhibition for the plastic industry (PLAST WORLD), which will be held in Almaty in November.

The Iranian pavilion will accommodate prominent Iranian firms in the sector that are set to showcase their latest products and technologies in the booming sector.

The international event, which will be held from November 20 to 22 at ATAKENT Exhibition Center in Almaty, is aimed at providing an excellent opportunity to establish and strengthen business ties in the Central Asian region and expand the horizons of companies through representatives of wholesale companies and retail chains.

