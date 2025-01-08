NPC CEO urges accessing new markets to rise petchem exports

Speaking on Tuesday during the introduction ceremony of the new planning and development manager and the head of international affairs at the company, Hassan Abbaszadeh stressed the need for collaboration and interaction between the two departments to advance energy diplomacy and boost exports.

He stated that continuous convergence and interaction can facilitate the identification of new markets and enhance international cooperation.

Abbaszadeh noted that the NPC is ready to provide any necessary support to petrochemical holdings and companies. He added that efforts must be made to diversify the customer base of the industry so that, in addition to meeting domestic demand, the sector can achieve strong performance in exports as new projects come online.

The NPC CEO underscored the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian embassies abroad, and the Trade PRomotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) to increase the global awareness of Iran’s petrochemical capabilities and capacities.

Abbaszadeh expressed satisfaction with the favorable atmosphere of collaboration and interaction within the petrochemical industry, highlighting that strategic and important decisions have been made with strong alignment.

He also addressed existing disputes over utility issues, which were raised during a meeting of the government’s economic commission attended by economic ministers.

Following the oil minister’s recommendation, it was decided that the NPC, as the representative of the government, would step in to resolve the matter. During the same meeting, the CEOs of petrochemical holdings accepted the NPC’s arbitration.

Abbaszadeh explained that during discussions with the CEOs of petrochemical holdings, the issues raised in the economic commission were addressed, and the executives emphasized the NPC’s continued efforts as the government’s representative to resolve industry challenges.

He concluded by calling for unity among all industry stakeholders to drive the development of the petrochemical sector, assuring that the NPC will provide the necessary support to achieve this goal.

MNA/Shana.ir