Iran to produce 80 mln tons of petrochemicals by yearend

Morteza Shahmirzaei put the volume of petrochemicals produced in Iran during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2024) at 73 million tons.

Speaking at a news conference, he added that the current production capacity of the petrochemical units in the country is 96 million tons, expandable to 100 million tons.

He, who is also the deputy minister of oil went on to say that Iran is exporting its petrochemical products to countries of five continents in the world.

Shahmirzaei added that about 30 million tons of petrochemicals were exported overseas last year (2023), and 13 million tons of petrochemicals were also consumed in the country in this period.

The CEO of the NPC drew a comparison between the production capacity of petrochemicals before and after the Islamic Revolution and added that while 1.5 million tons of petrochemicals were annually produced before the Islamic Revolution, the figure has now reached 96.5 million tons.

MA/85592536