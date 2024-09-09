  1. World
Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression nears 41,000

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced on Monday that 40,988 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

The ministry in a statement announced the latest number of martyred and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since October 07 of the previous year.

Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health put the number of the Palestinians wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip at 94,825.

The ministry added that 16 Palestinians were martyred and 64 others were wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

