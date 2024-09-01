Iran membership in SCO, BRICS should enter operational phase

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Abolfazl Zahravand, the former ambassador of the Iranian government to Afghanistan emphasized the necessity of activating various dimensions of economic cooperation with neighboring countries, noting that strengthening relations with neighbors and border markets is an important solution for economic development and neutralizing sanctions which must be the priority of the government.

He added that along with Iran's membership in Shanghai and BRICS, the country must enter the operational phase and make good use of the capacity of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS to control the effects of the sanctions.

Iran parliament member continued that there are 200 countries in the world and having relations with countries in the world is not limited to the European Union and the embargoing countries.

He added that Iran should make good use of the capacity of all countries and strengthen its relationship with them.

He also emphasized the necessity of communication with African and Latin American countries, saying that communication with these countries should be prioritized in Iran's relations as it is very effective in neutralizing sanctions.

