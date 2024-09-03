Russia hosts theatre programme for BRICS states young artists

The programme was developed jointly with the TV BRICS International Media Network and GITIS and is implemented by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund with the support of the Presidential Grants Fund.

Twelve young artists between the ages of 21 and 35 have been selected to participate in the fellowship. For several weeks, they will be studying at the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS).

A rich educational and cultural programme is prepared for foreign guests. They attend lectures on the Russian theatre history, professional paths, and techniques of outstanding actors as well as playwrights. Under the guidance of the Institute's leading teachers, the trainees analyse and analyse plays and productions and get acquainted with the best practices and traditions of the Russian school of acting.

In an exclusive commentary for TV BRICS, Vera Kamyshnikova, Head of the Department of Stage Speech at the Russian Institute of Theatrical Arts (GITIS), noted that the internship contributes to both professional development and mutual cultural enrichment of the programme participants.

“It is not only an exchange of ideas and exercises but also acquaintance with other countries and languages, with other theatre schools,” the teacher said.

She added that the linguistic and cultural diversity of the interns did not become an obstacle to working together but also added interest and colour to the learning process.

The programme participants also shared with TV BRICS their impressions of the first days of the fellowship.

Jia Yueyang, a student of the China Academy of Art, was interested in practical classes on stage movement as well as the traditions of Russian theatre.

“In Russia, I had the opportunity to get acquainted with Russian culture and theatre art. First of all, with Stanislavsky's system,” he said.

In turn, programme participant from Iran Zahra Janmohammadi noted the common interests and motivation of the interns, thanks to which they were quickly able to find a common language.

“The fact that we are from the same background helped us to bond and find common ground based on similar experiences and emotions. Theatre unites us all, regardless of country,” said the participant.

This is the first time such an event for people of culture has been held in the year of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship.

Source: TV BRICS