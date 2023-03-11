SCO head terms Iran infuential state in scientific coop.

Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) made the remarks in a meeting with Amir-Hossein Mirabadi, the caretaker of the Center for International Science and Technology Interactions.

In this meeting, the necessity of interaction and scientific and technological cooperation between Iran and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was emphasized.

Referring to Iran's capability in technological and knowledge-based companies, Mirabadi expressed the country's readiness to shape a new chapter of joint relations with SCO member countries.

He also added that these countries can establish cooperation in big projects such as electric cars, trains and airplanes, and hybrid cars.

The SCO Secretary-General, for his part, hailed Iran's good capability in the field of technology, saying that this potential can form new cooperation among the members of this organization.

According to him, Iran has a say in the field of advanced and emerging technologies such as information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology.

He also expressed hope that Iran, as an effective member in the field of science and technology, can play a role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

