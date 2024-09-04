EU voices concerns as Turkey seeks to join BRICS bloc

The European Union has expressed concern regarding NATO member Turkey’s ongoing bid to join the BRICS organization, saying that as an EU membership candidate, Ankara had to “respect” the EU’s “values” and foreign policy preferences, despite its being free to join the alliances of its choosing.

EU spokesman Peter Stano made the remarks at a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday after Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party confirmed that Ankara had formally applied for BRICS’ membership.

Stano said Turkey had the right to choose which international alliances to join.

The country, however, was still a candidate for EU membership, he added, saying that the bloc expected such candidates to share its values and fully align their foreign policies with it.

Ankara has been in negotiations to join the EU since 2005. Progress in the talks has essentially been frozen, though, due to political roadblocks created by certain EU members faulting, what they call, the country’s democratic shortcomings.

Ankara sees the reasons hindering its EU accession as obstacles unrelated to its suitability for membership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly warned that his country could part ways with the European Union in reaction to the bloc's long-drawn-out failure to honor its pledge to accept Ankara as a member.

