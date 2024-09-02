Lawmaker calls for strengthening ties with neighboring states

Regarding the priorities of the administration of President Pezeshkian in the arena of foreign policy, Amir Hayat-Moghadam stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to take the important issues including Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Axis of Resistance into serious consideration which have always been at the core of the attention the Iranian Parliament.

Stating that Iran should strengthen its relations with its neighbors, the lawmaker said that the country should seriously bolster its relations with the neighboring, Asian and African countries, and this priority should first be given to the regional and Islamic countries and also other countries in the world.

In addition, it makes sense that the country should enhance and strengthen its ties with the European countries, he also emphasized.

Based on the Leader's guidlines for foreign policy including preserving and observing ‘dignity’, ‘wisdom’ and ‘expediency’, the Pezeshkian government should put establishing relations with these countries atop agenda, Hayat-Moghadam added.

