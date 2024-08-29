Zionist regime needs to await big surprises: al-Houthi

Secretary General of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi delivered a speech on Thursday about the latest developments in the region, especially the continued aggression of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The developments in the Gaza Strip and its expansion to the West Bank are solid evidence that once again showed the true nature of the Zionist enemy, he said, adding that Israeli invasion of the West Bank in the occupied territories and Gaza Strip shows the real process of drawing a new scene in Palestine with the support of the United States.

The continuation of the Zionist regime’s crime with all their assertiveness and genocide is a disgrace for the mankind, al-Houthi emphasized.

He also referred to the desecration of the Holy Quran by the Zionist forces in one of the mosques in the north of Gaza Strip and stated, "Whoever remains indifferent towards the Zionist forces’ tearing the Holy Quran, has no faith. Anyone who neglects the holy things and neglects them may also neglect their reputation, honor and country, and this is a dangerous situation that Muslims should reconsider it.”

The Secretary General of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement pointed out that the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are suffering from severe and continuous hunger and famine, while some Arab regimes are providing food to the enemy.

In order to deceive public opinion, the US government claims to support the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, but its deception is evident and it [US] does not stop providing Israeli regime with the most lethal types of weapons to kill children and women in Gaza, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance Movement added.

Al Houthi further said that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to increase their military capabilities, warning the Zionist regime to await big surprises.

He further said that the sailing of the ships related to the Zionist regime, the UK, and the US in the Red Sea has decreased significantly, adding that the Yemeni armed forces will see no limit to the extent of their operations in support of Palestinians.

"Big surprises are on the way that the enemy does not expect," the Ansarullah leader further stressed.

Al Houthi further said that Iran's response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political chief, is definite, adding that preparations for the retaliation agains tthe Israeli enemy is underway and the response time will be surprising to the regime.

