Large-scale cyberattacks targeted occupied territories

The Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Wednesday that the Iraqi Resistance groups have hacked dozens of important websites of the Zionist regime's infrastructure.

The official websites of Haifa Airlines at Haifa Airport and city councils in various areas are among the targets that have been hacked in the current cyber operation.

Accordingly, Tel Aviv confirmed the occurrence of widespread cyberattacks, stating that the origin of these attacks was Iraq.

The cyber operation comes after informed Western sources confirmed the Zionist regime's involvement in a series of explosions of pagers in Lebanon.

AMK/6228676