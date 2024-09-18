US informed of Israel's attack in Beirut: source

In this phone call, Gallant told his American counterpart that the Zionist regime intends to carry out a tough operation in Lebanon, according to Walla.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that Tel Aviv informed Washington of its terrorist operation in Beirut.

This comes as the spokesperson of the US Foreign Ministry Matthew Miller claimed that Washington was not informed about this attack in advance.

Miller claimed, "United States was not involved in the attack. Washington was not aware of this event in advance and we are currently collecting information about it."





MNA/