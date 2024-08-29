Israeli aggression on West Bank may continue for several days

“The operation will continue as long as necessary to achieve its security goals, meaning that we might witness confrontations for several more days and possibly longer if required,” Ella Waweya told Turkish Anadolu Agency.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army launched a major military operation in the northern West Bank, the largest in two decades, martyring more than 30 Palestinians, according to Al Jazeera.

The occupying army said the operation aims to thwart the threat of explosive devices in the northern West Bank.

At least 670 Palestinians have since been killed, nearly 5,400 others injured and over 10,300 arrested in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Quds.

MNA