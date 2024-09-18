Israeli military confirms 4 troopers killed in Rafah

The Israeli occupation military spokesman said on Wednesday that four troopers were killed and seven others wounded, three of them seriously, in reprisal attacks by Resistance combatants in Rafah.

Media reports said the casualties took place as a result of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the southern Gaza Strip city.

The latest deaths bring Israel’s toll in Gaza to 348 since October last year when the occupation launched a deadly onslaught on the besieged coastal enclave, PressTV reported.

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli military committed a new massacre against Palestinians in Gaza by killing at least 23 people and injuring over 50 others after airstrikes on the al-Bureij refugee camp.

Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance groups strongly condemned the mass killing, saying the massacre comes amidst "a reprehensible international silence and a state of complete paralysis of the international system from playing its role in activating the laws of protecting civilians in wars.”

Israel unleashed its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas-led Palestinian Resistance groups carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 41,252 Palestinians and injured 95,497 others, with most of the victims being women and children.

