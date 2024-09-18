Iran-Pakistan trade up 10% in 5 months on year

As reported, the two countries’ bilateral trade stood at 1.906 million tons worth $1.128 billion in the mentioned five months, indicating two percent growth in weight, year on year.

Pakistan was the fourth top trade partner of Iran among the Islamic Republic’s neighbors in the first five months of the present year.

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports to Pakistan in the first four months of 2024 has reached $360 million, showing an 18 percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The Pakistani Ministry of Commerce’s statistics show that Pakistan has imported $360 million in products from Iran in the first four months of 2024, 18 percent higher than in January-April 2023.

Pakistan’s import of products from Iran in April 2024 has hit $73.2 million, registering a 30 percent growth compared to the same month last year.

The value of Iran’s exports to Pakistan totaled $944 million in 2023, indicating a 13 percent rise compared to a year earlier.

AMK/TT