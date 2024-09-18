IRCS stands with injured people on Lebanon terrorist incident

Koolivand condemned the terrorist incident in Lebanon and mentioned that the IRCS, in collaboration with the Red Cross and the Lebanese Ministry of Health, has sent relief teams and eye surgeons to provide humanitarian aid and alleviate the suffering of the injured Lebanese.

Additionally, Koolivand mentioned that if necessary, they are prepared to transfer critically injured individuals to Iran for further treatment.

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

Reacting to the Israeli act of terrorism in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the attack and said that the Israeli terrorist action deserves international criminal prosecution, trial, and punishment.

