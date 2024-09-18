  1. Politics
Russia reacts to pager explosions in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the explosion of pagers in Lebanon requires investigation and international attention.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the mass detonation of pagers in Lebanon stated that this matter requires investigation and international attention to the matter, Sputnik reported.

Thousands of members of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah as well as civilians were killed or wounded after wireless communication devices, known as pagers, exploded in different locations across the country on Tuesday.

According to the latest reports, 11 were martyred and 4,000 others were reported to have been injured in the new Israeli aggression.

