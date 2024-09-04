Threat of Iran's response to Israeli crime remains in place

Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said that there is still a threat of Iran's military response to the Zionist regime.

Iran has shown that it intends to retaliate Israeli assassination of ex-HAMAS Chief Ismail Haniyeh, therefore, US continues to take this threat seriously.

Iran has repeatedly said it will retaliate for the Israeli assassination of former Hamas Politburo Martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31.

MNA