Gaza ceasefire not prevent a military response against Israel

In a post on his X account, Hizam al-Assad stated that any agreement to stop the aggression of the Zionist regime, lift the blockade in Gaza Strip and the release of the Palestinian prisoners from the Zionist regime’s prisons will be welcomed by the Yemeni Ansarullah Resistance Movement.

But this ceasefire deal will not prevent Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran from responding against the criminal Zionist regime, he emphasized.

Stressing the certainty of the response to the occupying regime of Israel, Al-Assad noted that the response is coming and it will be decisive.

Last Thursday, Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Resistance Movement Abdul Malik al-Houthi emphasized that the response of the "Axis of Resistance" to the bombardment of Al-Hudaydah Port by the criminal Zionist regime and the Israeli regime’s assassination of ex-Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, a senior commander of Lebanon's Hezbollah, is "inevitable".

Planning for launching an operation aimed at inflicting a painful blow on the Zionist regime has been cited the main reason for the delay in response to the Israeli regime, he added.

