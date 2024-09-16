What is the mission of new IRGC airbase in northwest Iran?

On September 11, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Ground Forces inaugurated an air base in Urmia, located in Iran's West Azarbaijan province.

This is the fifth airbase of the IRGC Aerospace Force which has been inaugurated after other bases including the Fath base in Karaj, the Seyyed al-Shohada (AS) base in Shiraz, and the Shahid Arabi base in Zahedan.

According to the IRGC commanders, the new base in Urmia is supposed to play a strategic role in the northwest region.

What is the mission of the IRGC Aerospace Force?

The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is in charge of supporting the missions of the IRGC Ground Forces.

This unit is responsible for supporting various units of the IRGC Ground Forces in different combat missions and carrying out tasks such as transporting rapid reaction forces and firing against enemy positions.

The unit's ability to carry out fire and extensive combat operations was demonstrated many times in different.

In addition to combat missions, the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps carries out humanitarian missions as well.

Providing assistance to the people is one of the IRGC's strategies, and in situations such as incidents related to natural disasters, they actually help the ground elements of the IRGC.

The IRGC Aerospace Force helicopters ease the process of assisting people when incidents such as wildfires and earthquakes happen.

Which helicopters are stationed in the new IRGC airbase?

The establishment of the new IRGC airbase in the northwest of the country has many advantages. This unit can provide the necessary support from its bases in the northwest and west borders of the country and confront the enemies with combat power if needed.

Various combat and attack helicopters including Shahed-278, Bell-214, Bell-209 (Cobra), and Bel-206 are among the choppers deployed at the new IRGC airbase.

"We are at war with the anti-revolution (forces) and enemies in the northwest region," Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, a senior commander of the IRGC Ground Force, said, adding that various operations have been carried out in that region to deal with them.

"Important plans such as the opening of this base have been implemented in the field of defense and confrontation, which will certainly be very fruitful," he added.

The construction of the IRGC's new airbase in the northwest ensures the increase of security at the borders. This unit can cooperate with the army's 5th Air Force base (Sahand base) in Tabriz to design and implement all kinds of combat missions.

