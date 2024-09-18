Iran stresses support for stable peace, security in Yemen

In a meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi emphasized the sensitivity and interconnectedness of regional developments and underscored the direct impact of the continued atrocities of Israel in Gaza on the escalation of tension and crisis throughout the region.

He said the establishment of a ceasefire and the cessation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza would play a critical role in reducing tensions and fostering peace and stability across various parts of the region.

Hailing the resolve of the Yemeni people and government in supporting the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine, Araghchi said Iran supports any ceasefire approved by the Palestinian Resistance and Hamas.

He also stressed that the continued support of the United States and some European countries for the Zionist regime, along with their aggressions against Yemen, is a factor that exacerbates tensions and complicates the situation and the political solution in Yemen.

Araghchi highlighted Iran's strong support for the establishment of lasting peace and security in Yemen, commending the efforts of the United Nations in this regard.

He emphasized that these efforts, especially the UN’s humanitarian aid initiatives for the people of Yemen, must not be influenced by other issues.

The UN envoy, for his part, expressed his readiness to continue cooperation and consultations with Iran regarding issues related to the Yemeni crisis, particularly by taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the UN General Assembly in New York.

Grundberg also appreciated Iran’s stances on regional stability and security, especially in Yemen, and presented a report on the UN’s efforts at establishing lasting peace and stability in Yemen, reducing tensions in the Red Sea region, and advancing the prisoner exchange file in Yemen.

He also called for Iran's continued support for the UN's efforts in this regard.

