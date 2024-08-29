  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 29, 2024, 6:37 PM

Hamas accepts a 7-day humanitarian truce following UN request

Hamas accepts a 7-day humanitarian truce following UN request

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – The Palestinian Resistance movement has said it agrees with a 7-day humanitarian ceasefire following the request of the United Nations.

The Iranian Press TV has reported that the Islamic Resistance of Palestine, Hamas movement,  has said it agrees with a 7-day humanitarian ceasefire following the request of the United Nations.

MNA

News ID 220402

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News