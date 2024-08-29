Hamas accepts a 7-day humanitarian truce following UN request

The Iranian Press TV has reported that the Islamic Resistance of Palestine, Hamas movement, has said it agrees with a 7-day humanitarian ceasefire following the request of the United Nations.
TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – The Palestinian Resistance movement has said it agrees with a 7-day humanitarian ceasefire following the request of the United Nations.
