TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The photos show scenes of lunar eclipse in Imam Ali (AS) shrine in Najaf, Iraq.

A lunar eclipse can only occur during a full Moon when Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow onto the Moon’s surface.

The partial lunar eclipse means that only a segment of the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow, which grows and then diminishes without fully obscuring the Moon, as explained by NASA.