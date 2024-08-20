Yemen vows to surely respond to Israel’s attack on Hudaydah

“The response to the occupying Israeli regime’s aggression and its tactics are the topics which leader of the Ansarullah Resistance movement and the Yemeni army can only decide upon,” Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer, the foreign minister of the National Salvation Government, said on Monday.

“Yemen’s response in retaliation for the barbaric and vicious Israeli assault on Hudaydah will be delivered through any possible means.”

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel, the July 20 Israeli attack targeted oil storage facilities and a power plant in Hudaydah.

At least nine people were killed and 87 others wounded in the Israeli air raids. The attack came a day after the Yemeni military conducted a drone attack against the coastal city of Tel Aviv in the 1948 Israeli-occupied territories.

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council has pledged to respond to the attack on Hudaydah.

“This aggression will not pass without an effective response against the enemy,” it said in a statement.

Elsewhere in his remarks on Monday, the top Yemeni diplomat stated that the US military had to withdraw its naval fleets from the Red Sea in light of Yemeni maritime operations, saying the Pentagon is looking for alternative options in order to hold sway in the region.

“Americans’ fear and anxiety were strongly evident from the very first moment they engaged themselves in a conflict with Yemeni forces.”

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Israel launched its barbaric campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Resistance groups conducted a surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.

The regime has had in place a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced to a trickle the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory.

So far, Israel has killed more than 40,000 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents.

Houthi, the Ansarullah chief, has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

MP/PressTV