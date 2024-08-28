Iran's response to Israel to be 'calculated'

The chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces has reiterated the country’s intention to give a "calculated" response to the Israeli assassination of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks on Wednesday in reference to the much-anticipated retaliation for the Israeli assassination of Haniyeh, which occurred in Tehran in late July.

General Bagheri said the Israeli regime is now in a precarious situation and is ready to commit any act of atrocity following the October 7 attacks by the Hamas Resistance movement, as it sees itself on the verge of collapse, PressTV reported.

“Today we witness the crisis situation in the region following the Al-Aqsa storm and the Zionist regime is worried over its existence and is in dangerous conditions, so it won’t spare any criminal move to continue its shameful life.”

On the US role in the region, General Bagheri said the US power is certainly not comparable to five years ago, as the regime is on the decline and is struggling to restore its power.

In his remarks, the general also said Iran’s armed forces have a very crucial responsibility to boost military preparedness and they should not waste a second in improving rapid response capabilities, strengthening infrastructures, and increasing the quality of products.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

MP/